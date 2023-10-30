Lito Adiwang believes ‘smart’ aggression key to solving Jeremy Miado

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Adiwang believes added aggression will be key against his compatriot when they open the curtains for ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Saturday, November 4, at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

While it worked last time, the Baguio City native believes he has to add a sense of urgency with those strikes in this rematch. “In this fight, I believe I need to push more. In our first fight, we were both feeling it out, waiting for one to make a mistake. I wasn’t that aggressive. This time, I need to be more active, more aggressive, but in a smart way.” headtopics.com

“Though I believe we’re more technical strikers right now, expect us to go all-in and be more aggressive this time.”

House told to condemn Israel's aggression vs Palestinians, call for truceIn a still unnumbered House resolution, Reps. France Castro (ACT Teachers party-list), Arlene Brosas (Gabriela party-list), and Raoul Manuel (Kabataan party-list) also urged the lower chamber to call for a ceasefire Read more ⮕

China believes path to Xi-Biden meeting in San Francisco won’t be ‘smooth sailing’BEIJING—China’s foreign minister believes the road to an expected meeting between President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden will not be “smooth sailing” and both sides must work together to achieve results, the foreign ministry said Sunday. Read more ⮕

Bishop interim import ng Gin KingsPamilyar na pambato ang makakasama ng Barangay Ginebra sa pagdepensa nito ng titulo sa 2023-2024 PBA Commissioners’ Cup sa Nobyembre 5 sa Smart Araneta Coliseum. Read more ⮕

Michelle Dee leaves no stone unturned for Miss Universe 2023 bidThe smart, svelte, and stunner Michelle Marquez Dee is on a mission to regain the country’s semi-finalist placement at Miss Universe and win its fifth crown. Read more ⮕

Musk says Starlink to provide connectivity in Gaza for aid organizationsIsrael's communication minister Shlomo Karhi says Israel 'will use all means at its disposal to fight this' as he believes Hamas will use it for 'terrorist activities' Read more ⮕