LIST: Asia Artist Awards 2023 ticket prices, seat plan

There are 11 ticketed sections available for the general public, ranging from P3,000 (UBC Generic) to P25,000 (LBA VIP); the latter also includes one raffle entry to the red carpet. Metrobank credit card holders can avail tickets during a presale on November 10, beginning at 10 a.m., ahead of the general sale on November 12, starting at noon. Both tickets are sold on pulptickets.com.

Korean actors also said to be attending the AAA include Ahn Hyo-seop, Kim Seojeong, Kim Seon-ho, Moon Ga-young, Lee Dong-hwi, Cha Joo-young, Lee Eun-saem and Lee Joon-hyuk. Local acts attending the AAA as of now are P-pop groups SB19 and HORI7ON, as well as actors Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla and Melai Cantiveros-Francisco.

Korean superstars Lee Min Ho and Ahn Hyo Seop were announced as among the leads in a new movie merely days after their viral... Playing non-stop since September, teams are making the most out of a much-needed break to heal up, charge up and brace for...

