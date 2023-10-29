Lions International president to attend global meet in PH

Lions International President Dr. Patti Hill of Edmonton in Alberta, Canada is scheduled to arrive on Thursday, October 30, to attend the 60th Orient and South East Asia Lions (OSEAL) Forum on November 2-5 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.Hill was elected to serve as international president of Lions International at the Association's 105th International Convention in Boston, Massachusetts last July. The presidential theme for this year is 'Changing the World.

Additionally, she served as a committee member for the USA/Canada Lions Leadership Forum, multinational coordinator for Campaign Sight First II, secretary for the Lions Eye Bank (Alberta) Society, Vice President of the Lions Eye Research Institute of Northern Alberta, and presenter at many forums and conventions. Dr Hill is a founding member of the Lions of Canada Consultative Committee.

