Players will come from 10,000 local Lions clubs and foreign delegations from Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Hong Kong, Malaysia, China, and Guam, USA.

Lions International is the largest service club organization in the world, with more than 1.3 million members in 49,000 clubs serving 200 countries and geographic areas worldwide. Since their founding in 1917, Lions have been around the world and are rallying around the five global causes of vision, hunger, the environment, childhood cancer, and diabetes.

The 60th OSEAL Forum's theme is"Steadfast Together." Past International Director Michael So will preside as the Forum Chairperson, said Past Council Chairperson George Ong-Tan, the Forum’s Convention Committee chairperson. headtopics.com

Golf Cup Committee Chairperson Ramon Encarnacion said the Golf Cup will start at 7 a.m. The tournament will use the system 36 handicap formula in the men's and women's divisions, categories A, B, and C. The shotgun start will be used to avoid unwanted delay.fee is $200 for both divisions.

Among the major sponsors of the 60th OSEAL Forum are the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), the Manila Bulletin, and Bevi Beauty Elements Ventures, Inc.

