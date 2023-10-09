Lionel Messi Open to Playing in World Cup 2026 Despite Age

Argentina star Lionel Messi left the possibility of playing in the World Cup 2026 open, although he accepted that it will be "difficult" considering he will be 39 by then. "I'm not thinking about the World Cup and I'm not saying 100% that I won't be there because anything can happen. Because of my age, the most normal thing is that I won't be there. Then we'll see," Messi, 36, said in an interview with Star+, almost a year on from the title won at Qatar 2022.





