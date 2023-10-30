Limpag: Basta Cesafi, estudyante

One of the best cases of how parents and team management can help shape a team was in 2008, when Mario Ceniza benched his starters because they missed practice. I was with the parents who were cheering loudly in the first half and who got silent at half-time when the coach explained to the starters why their actions were bad for the team.
Will the CBSAA be that third team? As the cliché goes, whether that happens, it’s all on them.ANOTHER CESAFI HEADACHE. With all the attention on the CBSAA, the University of San Jose-Recoletos and Liceo de Cagayan are having a huge sigh of relief.Sorry to break that, because this is a big thing.I was told that one player, who was sought by other schools, played for Liceo but submitted his records from a previous school for the screening.