Limited Gaza evacuations via Rafah to be allowed after Qatar brokers deal

Qatar has mediated an agreement between Egypt, Israel, and Hamas, in coordination with the US, which will allow limited evacuations from besieged Gaza, a source briefed on deal told Reuters on Wednesday, November 1.
The deal is not linked to other issues under negotiation such as hostages held by Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist group that governs Gaza, or pauses designed to easewhich is suffering from food, water, fuel, and medical shortages, the source said.
Hamas has told mediators it will soon release some of the 200 or so foreign captives it had seized during the attack on Israel, Abu Ubaida, the spokesperson of the group’s armed wing, al-Qassam Brigades, said in a video on the Telegram app on Tuesday. He gave no further detail on the number of captives or their nationalities.
Israel besieged Gaza after the Hamas attack, and the UN and other aid officials have said civilians in the enclave are living in a public health catastrophe, with hospitals struggling to treat casualties as electricity supplies peter out.
