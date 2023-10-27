Lillard scores 39 in Bucks debut to edge 76ers in NBA opener

Damian Lillard (left) of the Milwaukee Bucks dribbles the ball against De'Anthony Melton of the Philadelphia 76ers in the first half at Fiserv Forum on Thursday, Oct. 26, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (AFP)

Lillard made 9-of-20 shots from the floor, including 4-of-12 from 3-point range, and sank all 17 of his free throws while adding eight rebounds and four assists as Milwaukee fans roared with delight. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 23 points and a game-high 13 rebounds for the Bucks, combining well in his first contest with Lillard as an inside-outside dual threat.

Two-time NBA MVP Antetokounmpo, who signed a three-year contract extension worth $186 million with the Bucks on Monday, combined with Lillard on early baskets, a positive sign for their ability to unite. headtopics.com

Lillard hit a 3-pointer and added a 3-point play for nine points in a 19-2 run for a 113-104 Bucks lead. Harden didn't play in the pre-season for Philadelphia. Last season's NBA assists leader has missed practices for what the team called personal reasons.

Beal, a guard obtained in the off-season from Washington, has lower back tightness that also kept him out for the Suns' 108-104 triumph over Golden State on Tuesday in their season opener.

