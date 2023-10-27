Lihim Resorts, El Nido Celebrates Indigenous Peoples Month with a Culinary Collaboration

Lihim Resorts, El Nido a leading luxury resort in El Nido, Palawan had a recent collaboration with indigenous peoples in Palawan to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Month and International Chef Day. On October 20th, Lihim Resorts, El Nido hosted a unique event where indigenous peoples from the Batak, Cuyonon, and Tagbanua tribes had the opportunity to share their culinary traditions with Chef de Cuisine Nickson Valmeo.

Having recently signed a benchmark memorandum of agreement between The National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) and Araw Hospitality Group, the collaboration aimed to bridge cultural gaps, promote inclusivity, and celebrate the rich heritage of the indigenous communities in Palawan.

During the event, the indigenous peoples were extended VIP treatment, enjoying a complimentary lunch and drinks while actively engaging with the resort’s culinary experts. Lihim Resorts, El Nido recognized this collaboration as an opportunity to not only appreciate the indigenous peoples’ gastronomic customs but also to support their communities. headtopics.com

In line with its commitment to sustainable tourism and community development, Lihim Resorts, El Nido identified a deserving indigenous family. The resort aims to extend assistance to the chosen family, supporting their livelihood, education, or handicraft endeavors. This initiative reflects the core values of Lihim Resorts, El Nido in preserving cultural heritage, acting as a responsible corporate citizen, and nurturing long-lasting relationships with the local communities.

Lihim Resorts, El Nido is an globally award-winning luxury resort nestled in the breathtaking landscapes of El Nido, Palawan. The resort is the flagship brand of one of the fastest-growing hospitality group in the country – Araw Hospitality Group. headtopics.com

