Lights shine on victims of Hamas attack

A woman embraces a child while standing between posters of hostages abducted by Palestinian militants during the October 7 attack and currently held in the Gaza Strip, placed next to light bulbs and spotlights as part of an installation consisting of 224 light pillars erected by the Jerusalem municipality as a tribute for them outside Teddy Stadium in Jerusalem on Thursday.

Sangguniang Kabataan candidate red-tagged via posters spotted in Cebu'I also call on the Comelec to look into the red-tagging of progressive candidates and hold to account the perpetrators behind what could be defined as electoral violence,’ says Kabataan Partylist Cebu Chapter chairperson John Kyle Enero Read more ⮕

Malaysia warns TikTok, Meta over alleged blocking of pro-Palestinian contentMeta says some of the take-downs were actually caused by a bug that was unrelated to the 'subject matter of the content' Read more ⮕

Gaza hospitals in crisis as Israel-Hamas conflict rages onGaza's hospitals were facing 'complete collapse', Palestinian medics warned Wednesday as the UN said supplies were running critically low. Read more ⮕

Nearly 5,800 killed in Israel-Hamas warThe humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip continues to worsen as the death toll in the Israel-Hamas war inches closer to the 6,000-mark. Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas war threatens world economy, bankers tell Saudi forumRIYADH, Saudi Arabia -The Gaza war raging between Israel and Hamas could deal a heavy blow to the global economy, banking titans told a glitzy investment forum in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. Read more ⮕

WHO urges Hamas to release all hostages on 'health grounds'The World Health Organization on Wednesday called for Hamas to provide proof of life of the hostages it is holding and release them all on health grounds. Read more ⮕