Librarians plant trees, promote literacy

The Negros Occidental Librarian’s Association (NOCLA) in partnership with the Philippine Librarian Association, Inc – Negros Island Region Librarian’s Council (PLAI – NIRLC) conducted a Tree Planting Activity “100 Trees for 100 Years” and Outreach Program in Brgy. Taloc, Bago City, Oct. 28.

The program aligns with PLAI's centennial anniversary signifying a century of dedication to advancing the librarianship profession, promoting literacy, education, and access to information.

