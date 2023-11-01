Libo-libo nagpalipas ng gabi sa Manila Memorial Park

Watch more on iWantTFC Hindi tulad sa ibang sementeryo, puwedeng mag-overnight sa Manila Memorial Park sa Parañaque City kaya naman aabot na rin sa libu-libo ang mga dumalaw doon. Nagpa-Patrol, Jervis Manahan. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 1 Nobyembre 2023.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABSCBNNEWS: Celebs buried at Loyola Memorial Park remembered by fansStars buried at the Loyola Memorial Park in Marikina City continue to live in the hearts of the people they’ve touched over the years.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Mga bumisita sa Loyola Memorial Park di nagpatinag sa ulanDi napigilan ng ulan ang mga nagpunta sa Loyola Memorial Park sa Marikina City at sa iba pang sementeryo.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

CNN PHILIPPINES: Manila North, South cemeteries all set for UndasThe Manila North and Manila South cemeteries are ready for the expected large crowds this Undas.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕

BUSINESSMIRROR: PNVF holds full-packed Challenge Cup on Monday at Rizal Memorial ColiseumTHE Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) holds the Challenge Cup that’s bursting at the seams with 37 teams—20 men and 17 women—starting on Monday (November 6) at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more ⮕

BUSINESSMIRROR: PNVF holds full-packed Challenge Cupon Monday at Rizal Memorial ColiseumTHE Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) holds the Challenge Cup that’s bursting at the seams with 37 teams—20 men and 17 women—starting on Monday (November 6) at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more ⮕

THEMANILATIMES: LPA, shear line affecting parts of PH, including Metro ManilaALTHOUGH a low-pressure area (LPA) off Catanduanes is expected to dissipate in 24 hours, it is still affecting parts of the country, including Metro Manila, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Wednesday, All Saints' Day.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕