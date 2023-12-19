Liberal Progressive's Perspective on Media

THERE is a new pastime among liberal progressives, a cohort to which I believe I belong, considering that my views on divorce, reproductive health, same-sex marriage and even abortion are very radically different from the conservative mainstream of society. I also value individual rights and would celebrate free speech rights even by those whose views are offensive to me and even those who directly offend me.

I have expressed opinions that are divergent from what many of the anchors and broadcasters in Sonshine Media Network Inc. (SMNI) have publicly held. Many of my friends have taken me to task on the several occasions that I served as a resource person in some of their programs, accusing me of enabling the peddling of lies and disinformation. On the contrary, I accepted the invitation to be a guest resource person precisely to bring into the captured airwaves of SMNI, and its echo chambers, a different perspective. After all, boycotting a media station, or canceling its invitation, will only further deepen and broaden its hold on its captive audienc





