LG elevates experience at BGC Art Center’s Van Gogh Alive

Learn how to draw Van Gogh’s “Starry Night” in LG QNED 75” (left and right) and LG OLED 83” (center) TVsMs. Maria Isabel Garcia, Managing Director of BAFI, discusses the cultural importance of the new exhibit

“Van Gogh Alive has been to 100 cities and is the exhibition that has been seen by the most number of people in the world. Having it here in the Philippines, the motivation of BAFI for having it here at the BGC Arts Center is not just to ride the fantastic trend but also so that Filipinos partake of this traveling immersive treasure without having to go elsewhere.

LG and BAFI share a longstanding and fruitful partnership, marked by a shared commitment to enriching the community through the convergence of art, science, and technology. To date, LG has contributed over one million pesos worth of state-of-the-art LG OLED, QNED, and UHD TVs to the foundation.

Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness Van Gogh’s brilliance come to life in the heart of Taguig City. LG’s involvement ensures that this extraordinary journey through art is destined to be an event that will be cherished and remembered for years to come.

Life’s about more than having the latest technology, rather, it’s about the experiences that technology creates that impact our lives. LG Electronics Philippines delivers consumer electronics through top-of-the-line home entertainment appliances that prepare Filipinos for their greatest moments. LG promises to bring “Innovation for a Better Life” nationwide – from Luzon, to Visayas, and Mindanao. LG OLED products are available via HONOR opens all-new SM City Sto.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BUSINESSMIRROR: Teacher’s health journey highlights impact of Go’s Malasakit Centers in communitiesThe Malasakit Centers program, which was conceptualized and initiated by Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, has emerged as a significant refuge for Filipinos in distress, as illustrated by the narrative of Diana Grace Dimaano Bagonoc, a 31-year-old former Special Education (SPED) teacher from Sampaloc, Manila.

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: October 30 elections peaceful, says PRO-7CEBU CITY — All polling centers in Central Visayas opened without any glitch, authorities said.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Senior citizens, PWDs faced struggles in voting during barangay, SK electionsThere are over 7,000 accessible polling places in various voting centers nationwide

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Mga Pilipino sa Hong Kong lumahok sa art workshopsMga kababayan sa Hong Kong lumahok sa art workshops

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: A Filipino feast of art and whimsyDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: State-of-the-art data hall unveiled in Makati CityDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕