Leyte reports poll-related shooting, confirming another

Provincial police chief PCol Erwin Portillo said police listed 11 shooting incidents since the beginning of the poll period, but most of these were classified as personal grudges.

Police validated the first election-related violence in the killing of barangay kagawad Jenny dela Peña on Sept 7 in Brgy Tag-abaca, Leyte town.Authorities are verifying another possible poll-related case in the shooting of a 19-year-old Sangguniang Kabataan candidate in Mataloto on Oct. 22.

The regional police office has sent more personnel to all five police stations in the third district made up of the towns of Calubian, Leyte, Villaba, Tabango, and San Isidro. The Regional Joint Security Control Center has classified Villaba and Leyte towns as"areas of concern" because of a history of election-related incidents headtopics.com

More than 360 police personnel are manning checkpoints and polling precincts in the third district, while more than 260 others assist in maintaining peace and order and security. The army also deployed personnel to assist the police.

