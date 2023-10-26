Lenovo unveils comprehensive vision ‘AI for All’ at 9th Global Tech World Event

the company has hosted, focused on how Lenovo is unleashing the power of AI to drive intelligent transformation in every aspect of our lives and in every industry – from pocket to cloud with purpose-built AI-ready devices, infrastructure, solutions, and services that empower industries, enterprises, and individuals around the world., Lenovo shared its dynamic approach to hybrid AI where it believes public, private, and personal foundation models will co-exist in order to enable AI for All.

In both instances, Lenovo AI learns from data provided by an individual user or through the proprietary data of an enterprise, but ensures no information is shared publicly or enters open training data sets. Not only is this more secure, but the results can be more powerful and personalized.

On stage in Austin, AMD Chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su spoke about the deep partnership between Lenovo and AMD, The new era of Hybrid AI will help businesses unlock the power of their data anywhere it is created and simplify the path to intelligent transformation by extending AI beyond the cloud and delivering it to businesses at the far edge in real-time. headtopics.com

Together, the companies are also empowering businesses to easily deploy AI with confidence and begin their AI-driven transformations with the new Lenovo AI Professional Services Practice. This is accomplished with AI interactions on the keyboard and natural language from the end-user as well as a new concept feature called AI NOW, which is a personal AI twin (AI assistant) solution for AI PCs.

The AI Twin can be used for a wide variety of scenarios – from helping employees book travel plans that comply with company policies and fit individual preferences, to supply chain teams mitigating risks based on public AI information such as weather patterns, together with enterprise AI that looks at customer orders and the impact of weather on shipments, parts arriving, transportation disruptions, etc. headtopics.com

