Lenovo fosters culture of volunteerism with its People First Program

In today’s fast-paced work environment, it is easy to get caught up in the pursuit of productivity at the expense of employee well-being. It goes without saying that engaged employees make for a happier workplace, producing better results.

Lenovo’s “People First” program sets it apart as a technology company committed to prioritizing the needs of its customers and employees. This initiative encourages volunteerism, empowering employees to extend care beyond the workplace and make a positive difference in the community.

"We believe that people are the most important factor to Lenovo's success," said Michael Ngan, General Manager of Lenovo Philippines. "Even the best strategies will not work unless everyone is at the top of their physical and mental game – this includes feeling inspired to make a difference. Lenovo Philippines is driven by a vision that's inherently inclusive:Ultimately, there is no 'all' unless the whole community is engaged and well taken care of," he added.

Keeping this philosophy at its core, Lenovo has created an environment where employees feel valued, supported, and inspired to contribute beyond their professional roles. Some employees who have felt the profound impact of volunteering through the People First program shared their personal stories.

One of the initiatives, in collaboration with One Meralco Foundation's School Electrification Program, involved donating laptops to school teachers who lack resources. Lenovo Philippines' Commercial Marketing Manager, Anna Abola, shared a personal reflection on her involvement in the program. "I never knew it was possible to marry my passion for technology with a greater cause until I volunteered in our company's People First Program.