Leica’s new camera has secure attribution metadata, preserved even on social media

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.that Leica’s new M11-P is the world’s first camera with “Content Credentials” built-in.

With CC, the M11-P also automatically includes metadata such as the name of the photographer if they choose to include it, social media accounts, details such as whether AI was used in the photo’s creation, or if the photo is a combination of multiple images, and whether photo editing tools were used.

The CAI is a group co-founded by software maker Adobe pushing for the adoption of the new CC standards to combat misinformation. Member organizations of the CAI include AFP, the Associated Press, the BBC, Canon, Getty Images, Microsoft, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal., using an encryption process called cryptographic asset hashing in order “to provide verifiable, tamper-evident signatures that the image and metadata hasn’t been unknowingly altered. headtopics.com

The CC system can also be implemented on news websites’ content management system, allowing sites to see “secure capture information and any relevant content edits preserved through the publishing process.”

While CC allows photos to carry valuable metadata from device to online platforms and vice versa, the system appears to have some vulnerabilities. One can theoretically circumvent the system by, for example, taking a screenshot of an image, and using that screenshot as the uploaded image. headtopics.com

