Legal experts, former politicians, and law students ask Supreme Court to order disclosure of VP Duterte's expenses

Legal experts, former politicians, and law students on Wednesday asked the Supreme Court to order Vice President Sara Duterte, the Senate, the House of Representatives, and the Commission on Audit (COA) to provide them with the report on the expenses and liquidation of the 2022 confidential funds of the Office of the Vice President. Petitioners were led by retired Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio, former Sen.

Richard Gordon, former COA Commissioner Heidi Mendoza, and lawyer Howard Calleja, members of UP College of Law Batch 1975, law students, and several priests

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BUSİNESSMİRROR: Tales of two courts: The Supreme Court and basketball courtThe University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP)games galvanized an extraordinary sense of solidarity for University of the Philippines constituents, often described as the microcosm of a highly diverse nation.

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more »

THEMANİLATİMES: Court operations in Dagupan suspendedTHE Supreme Court on Monday suspended court operations in some areas due to inclement weather.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more »

RAPPLERDOTCOM: [ANALYSIS] More fuel to the fire: The Supreme Court'Because 13 of the 15 current Supreme Court justices are Duterte appointees, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will have to play nice with Duterte if he wants favorable SC decisions during his term.' Voices

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more »

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Supreme Court affirms: Manila Doctors Hospital has no tax deficiencyThe Supreme Court ’s (SC) Third Division ruled that Manila Medical Services, Incorporated or the Manila Doctor’s Hospital, has no tax deficiency, affirming the decision of the Court of Tax Appeals.

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more »

GMANEWS: US Supreme Court chief justice refuses to testify on ethics questionsThe US Supreme Court &39;s Chief Justice John Roberts is refusing to testify in Congress about business dealings by two conservative justices and lavish gifts one received that have raised ethics issues.

Source: gmanews | Read more »

BUSİNESSMİRROR: Chief Justice Gesmundo’s legacy: Supreme Court judicial innovations | Lito U. Gagni Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo is essaying a “ponencia” that will have ripple effects on the bench and the bar with judicial innovations that is aimed at taking out the sting from the oft-repeated “justice- delayed-justice-denied” complaints from those who sought redress from the courts. That ponencia is…

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more »