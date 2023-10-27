LeBron fuels late surge, lifts Lakers past shorthanded Suns

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Anthony Davis scored 30 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and LeBron James added 21 points, 9 assists, and 8 rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers rallied for a 100-95 victory over the visiting Phoenix Suns on Thursday, October 26 (Friday, October 27, Manila time).

The contest was the Lakers’ home opener, which James sealed in their favor with a pair of running layups that shattered a deadlock at 91 and put the Lakers up, 95-91, with 41 seconds left. D’Angelo Russell scored 14 points and Austin Reaves had 10 for Los Angeles, which rallied from a 12-point deficit through three quarters by outscoring the Suns, 28-11, in the final period. headtopics.com

Phoenix did not score a point for a seven-minute stretch in the fourth quarter as the Lakers moved in front. Eric Gordon scored 15 points for Phoenix, getting the start with Devin Booker (foot) and Bradley Beal (back) both unavailable. Beal has yet to make his Suns debut.Jordan Goodwin had 14 points for Phoenix and Josh Okogie had 10, while Jusuf Nurkic had 9 rebounds to go along with 4 points.

After Durant tied the game, 91-91, on a layup with 1:30 remaining, James made a pair of running layups to give the Lakers a 95-91 lead with 41 seconds to go.Durant passed Hakeem Olajuwon and moved into 12th place on the all-time scoring list with 26,949 career points at game’s end. Olajuwon put up 26,946 points in his Hall of Fame career. headtopics.com

After a Durant three-pointer with 8:53 remaining gave Phoenix an 87-82 lead, the Suns did not score again until Durant sank a pull-up jumper with 1:55 left, pulling the Suns within 91-89.

