Leaders of talks on Ukraine peace formula aim for Russia's inclusion

Leaders of talks on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s peace formula on Sunday said a growing number of countries are working to help set the groundwork for Russia to join one day, an admittedly distant goal as the nearly two-year war grinds on and with neither side willing to cede ground. The fourth such meeting of national security advisers was held in the Swiss town of Davos, where Zelenskyy is set to attend the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting starting Tuesday.

He will endeavor to keep up international focus on Ukraine’s defense amid eroding support for Kyiv in the West and swelling distractions like conflict in the Middle Eas





Zelensky: No End in Sight to Russia's Invasion of UkrainePresident Volodymyr Zelensky said there was no end in sight to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as fatigue builds among Kyiv's allies. He turned down a request to mobilise 500,000 Ukrainians for the army. The question of how long Western countries will provide support for Kyiv has grown urgent.

Russia Launches Massive Air Attack on Ukraine, Killing DozensRussia launched a massive air attack over Ukraine, killing at least 30 people and wounding scores across the country in the fiercest assault since the first days of the war nearly two years ago.

Russian Border City Shelled, Two Children KilledRussian officials have accused Ukrainian forces of shelling the Russian border city of Belgorod, resulting in the death of two children and injuries to several others. This incident comes just days after Russia and Ukraine exchanged hundreds of prisoners of war in the largest release since Russia's invasion in 2022.

Ukrainian President Hails Shooting Down of Russian Fighter JetsUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised the shooting down of two Russian fighter jets on Christmas Eve and claimed to have destroyed three more on Friday. He expressed optimism about Ukraine's air defense capabilities and its ability to negotiate with partners. However, concerns remain about battlefield disappointments and the future of Western aid for Ukraine's war effort.

Russian Officials Offer Evacuation as Ukrainian Attacks ContinueRussian officials in the southern border city of Belgorod offered to evacuate worried residents on Friday, an unprecedented announcement that follows waves of fatal Ukrainian attacks. A missile attack in Kyiv kills an 84-year-old ecologist and university professor. Volunteers and workers rush to repair damages in freezing temperatures.

Russia launches missile strikes on Kyiv, killing twoRussia launched a wave of missile strikes on Friday across Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, killing at least two people and wounding 18, officials said.

