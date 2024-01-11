Leader of Ecuadorian Gang Goes Missing, Sparking Wave of Attacks

José Adolfo Macías Villamar, leader of Los Choneros, a notorious Ecuadorian gang, has gone missing from his prison cell. Macías was serving a sentence for drug trafficking and his disappearance has led to a state of emergency being declared. The government has sent the military into prisons, but this has sparked a wave of attacks across the country. In a shocking incident, gang members raided a television station, waving guns and claiming to have bombs.

President Daniel Noboa has declared an 'armed internal conflict.





