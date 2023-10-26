Lazada empowers entrepreneurs, cultivates vibrant seller community

The Lazada PH team shares insights with educated sellers on the use of Lazada tools during the Taytay, Rizal leg of Lazada CommuniTours.

Lazada cemented its position as a trusted partner in the entrepreneurial journeys of its sellers. Through its Seller CommuniTours program, Lazada is taking its commitment to nurturing entrepreneurs and fostering a strong sense of community to new heights.

Lazada’s CommuniTours initiative is extending its reach to connect with more seller communities. Recent destinations included the garment capital of Taytay, Rizal, the lively streets of Quezon City and the historically significant Imus, Cavite. headtopics.com

The program remains a beacon of knowledge and a source of inspiration for sellers, ultimately equipping them to thrive and succeed. Arleen De Quiroz, the proud owner of De Q Collections in Imus, encapsulates the enthusiasm and positivity that the CommuniTours has brought to sellers. “The CommuniTours is a great learning experience.Liezl from Homehacks PH underscores the practical benefits of participating in the CommuniTours.

“Through this program, I’ve discovered effective pricing strategies and how to leverage Lazada’s tools, which have helped me reach potential customers,” she said. “It’s not just theoretical knowledge; it’s about applying these insights to achieve real business growth,” she said. headtopics.com

The CommuniTours program is thoughtfully designed to solidify Lazada’s position as a dedicated business ally for brands and sellers across the Philippines. Sheryll Nito, Lazada head of fashion said: “Our dedication to our sellers’ success is at the heart of Lazada’s growth. The Lazada CommuniTours program is our way of empowering our seller community to uplift one another, and thrive together.”

Philippines Headlines

Read more:

MlaStandard »

High taxes, levies shoo away private investors from agri industry—expertDefining the News Read more ⮕

Destruction of forfeited productsDefining the News Read more ⮕

NLEX to deploy more personnel for ‘Undas,’ BSKEDefining the News Read more ⮕

Sigh of relief for Guadiz after retraction in alleged LTFRB corruptionDefining the News Read more ⮕

DOE-led panel starts drafting nuclear energy safety strategyDefining the News Read more ⮕

Wage board okays P30-P35 daily pay hike in Ilocos, Western VisayasDefining the News Read more ⮕