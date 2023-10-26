Lawyers’ duty to their clients

They should be zealous in the defense of their client’s right. But such devotion and zeal should not be at the expense of truth and the administration of justice. They are, first and foremost, officers of the court, bound to exert every effort to assist in the speedy administration of justice.

After about a year of living separately and while Amy was in another city down south, she received a frantic phone call from the building administration of the condominium where she lived, informing her that Jimmy, accompanied by three other persons, were at the lobby and trying to enter her unit.

Later on, Amy discovered that 12 pieces of her assorted first-class handbags were missing. So on the basis of the police report and the sworn statement of her bodyguard Cesar, she filed, among others, a complaint for disbarment of Atty. De Leon. In support thereof, she executed a sworn statement enumerating what happened based on the report of Cesar and the policemen, narrating the alleged intimidation and grave misconduct of Atty. headtopics.com

What has been established are the facts that Jimmy and Amy have been living separately and Jimmy has in fact filed a petition for declaration of nullity of his marriage to Amy. Accordingly, while it cannot be ruled with certainty that Atty. de Leon truly engaged in threats, intimidation and forcible entry into the subject condominium, she could have advised her client Jimmy to file and make the proper representation before the court instead of surreptitiously entering the premises.

