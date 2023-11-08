Lawmakers propose splitting Meralco franchise into three

TWO lawmakers backed a proposal to split the Manila Electric Company's (Meralco) franchise into three. Laguna 1st District Rep. Ma. Rene Ann Lourdes Matibag supported the proposal of Santa Rosa City Rep. Dan Fernandez that the House of Representatives divide the power firm's franchise into three. Matibag said Meralco is a 'monopsony in the Philippine electricity market being the biggest distribution utility having electricity demand that is more than half the demand of the entire country.

' 'From P3 per kilowatt hour in 2000, we now have P12 per kilowatt hour. Why have our power rates increased instead of reduced?' she asked. 'Because Meralco has chosen not to use its market power as a monopsony to reduce power rates. Instead, it has chosen to profit as a supplier of electricity.' 'We can either divide Meralco as what Congressman Fernandez proposed or Meralco must give up entirely its interest in the supply of electricity,' she said. 'Our country has one of the highest electricity rates not only in Asia but in the whole world,' the lawmaker added

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MANİLABULLETİN: Two queens, two parties, and two exciting clubsOct. 24, 2023, will truly go down in Philippine pageant history as that one special date when two Filipina queens were celebrated in two remarkably memorable parties.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more »

MLASTANDARD: MIAA welcomes two new foreign airlines mounting flights to ManilaDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more »

THEMANİLATİMES: Meralco announces power interruptions in parts of Quezon CityMANILA, Philippines: The Manila Electric Co. ( Meralco ) announced power interruptions in several areas in Quezon City due to scheduled maintenance operations this Saturday.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more »

THEMANİLATİMES: Split Meralco franchise into threeMANILA, Philippines: A lawmaker urged Congress to split the franchise of the Manila Electric Company ( Meralco ) into three as he accused the power firm of failing to serve its subscribers and overcharging them for nearly a decade.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more »

MLASTANDARD: Split Meralco ‘mega-franchise’ into 3 — Laguna solonDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more »

ABSCBNNEWS: Meralco core income hits P30-B in Jan-Sept, up 53 pct Meralco 's consolidated core net income grew by 53 percent, hitting P30 billion in the first nine months of 2023, the company reported on Monday.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »