Lawmakers Challenge Constitutionality of Excessive Unprogrammed Appropriations

A group of lawmakers has challenged the constitutionality of the excessive unprogrammed appropriations in the 2024 General Appropriations Act. The petition was filed by Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman, Rep. Gabriel Bordado Jr., and Rep. Mujiv Hataman. Malacañang is prepared to defend its position before the Supreme Court.





BusinessMirror » / 🏆 19. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Challenge of Recycling Old Solar PanelsAs the world pivots from planet-warming fossil fuels to renewable energy, a new pollution problem is rearing its head: what to do with old or worn-out solar panels.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Myanmar Pro-Democracy Fighters Use Drones to Challenge Military's DominanceA squad of Myanmar pro-democracy fighters works quickly to ready drones for an attack on a nearby military base, the latest target in a wave of aerial assaults that has helped turn the war against the junta.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Senator to Challenge Unconstitutional Funds in National BudgetSenate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III plans to file a petition before the Supreme Court to challenge the additional P450 billion in unprogrammed funds in the 2024 national budget. Pimentel said he has been talking to a member of the House of Representatives who wants to join him in filing a case. He believes the budget violates the Constitution on two counts: expenditures without an appropriation made by law and the lack of scrutiny due to its length.

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

'Void P449.5B excess funds'SEVERAL members of the House of Representatives minority bloc filed a petition before the Supreme Court questioning the constitutionality of the 449.5-billion-peso unprogrammed funds in the 2024 budget.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Progressive Group Questions Increase in Unprogrammed Funds in 2024 National BudgetThe progressive group Bayan Muna expressed concerns over the increase in unprogrammed funds beyond the allocated amount in the 2024 national budget, stating that it is unconstitutional and may lead to corruption. The group issued the statement in response to the announcement by Rep. Elizaldy Co that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. maintained the unprogrammed funds in the 2024 General Appropriations Act. The funds, totaling around P800 billion, are intended for anti-inflationary measures and assistance programs for low-income individuals. To the headtopics.com administrator, Keep the good content coming!

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Iloilo City Mayor Calls for Congressional Investigation on Massive BlackoutIloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas urges lawmakers to initiate a congressional investigation on the massive blackout that hit Panay, Guimaras, and Negros Occidental. He calls on the Department of Energy and the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines to resolve the problem as soon as possible.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »