Lawmaker questions telco’s P50 late payment penalty

In a statement, Rep. France Castro (ACT Teachers) has called on Globe Telecom Inc. to rethink its imposition of a P50 late payment penalty and expressed concerns that other telecom giants might start charging similar fees.

“It is a public utility that should be primarily for the public good and not mainly for profit," Castro said. "When they fail, and this frequently happens, it's just an apology. However, if a subscriber is a bit late with their payment, there's an immediate penalty," Castro said in Filipino.

The Makabayan bloc lawmaker also renewed her calls for members of the Senate to fast-track its version of House Bill 9021, which mandates telecom companies and internet service providers to refund subscribers for service outages and disruptions.

