Lawmaker questions telco’s P50 late payment penalty

In a statement, Rep. France Castro (ACT Teachers) has called on Globe Telecom Inc. to rethink its imposition of a P50 late payment penalty and expressed concerns that other telecom giants might start charging similar fees.
“It is a public utility that should be primarily for the public good and not mainly for profit," Castro said. "When they fail, and this frequently happens, it's just an apology. However, if a subscriber is a bit late with their payment, there's an immediate penalty," Castro said in Filipino.
The Makabayan bloc lawmaker also renewed her calls for members of the Senate to fast-track its version of House Bill 9021, which mandates telecom companies and internet service providers to refund subscribers for service outages and disruptions.
The Philippine National Police yesterday assured the public that the PNP is taking steps to protect the nation’s interests... Canada on Monday prohibited Chinese messaging application WeChat and Russian antivirus program Kaspersky on government-issued mobile devices due to privacy and security risks.
Playing non-stop since September, teams are making the most out of a much-needed break to heal up, charge up and brace for...
Philippines Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕
Source: BusinessMirror | Read more ⮕
Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕
Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕
PHILSTARNEWS: Russian oligarch charged in France with tax fraud — prosecutorRussian billionaire Alexei Kuzmichev was charged Wednesday with tax fraud in France, the country's financial prosecutor said.
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕