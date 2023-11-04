Lavish Campaigning in Barangay Elections

The campaigning in the recently concluded Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) has scaled up. I would say that it is comparable, and in some instances, more lavish, than campaigns at the city level. Gone are the trompa (horn loudspeakers) for showboats, enter the ear-splitting huge speakers with high wattage amplifiers powered by generators.Posting tarpaulins is no less extravagant.

It’s a good thing the Commission on Elections (Comelec) prohibited the use of campaign T-shirts and other giveaways. If not, they might also outdo city and provincial candidates. They even have grand motorcades even if their village has only less than five barangay roads.Lavish campaigning in small barangays is overkill. In my opinion, campaigning in barangay elections should be man-to-man. More personal. In the community, everybody knows everyone, except for big barangays like Dau in Mabalacat City. The more relatives, the better. A good image and family background is surely an advantage.I heard some candidates spent millions of pesos. There’s no way to recoup that. Barangay officials do not receive salaries, only honorariums. The biggest monthly per diem they can get is only P33,000 a month for the barangay captain, and P23,000 for kagawads (councilmen). Even if a barangay has a huge budget like Dau in Mabalacat City, they cannot be given higher pa

