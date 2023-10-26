Lavillenie's wife apologizes; Obiena will no longer pursue legal case

In Facebook and Instagram posts on Thursday, Obiena shared the apology letter, dated on Tuesday, October 24, written by Mrs. Lavillenie.'I would like to offer publicly my sincere apologies for writing untruthful words on Vaulter Magazine's Facebook post about you and your coach Vitaly Petrov,' she wrote.'I made a stupid amalgam that I should never have done and written, I admit, and that's why I deleted the comment after the fact but the damage was done. I am sincerely sorry.

to aggressively defend myself,' Obiena wrote on Facebook on Thursday.'I didn't ask for any of this. But the reality is, the accused is put into an unfortunate position of having to defend themselves against baseless and spurious claims.'Obiena reiterated that he has never taken any performance enhancement drugs, citing the 34 drug tests from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) that his team presented in an online press conference from Dubai, United Arab Emirates last week.

