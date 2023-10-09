Lav Diaz's 'Kapag wala na ang mga alon' and 'Leonor Will Never Die' Win Big at 46th Gawad Urian

Lav Diaz's 'Kapag wala na ang mga alon' and 'Leonor Will Never Die' were the big winners at the 46th Gawad Urian, each taking home four trophies. 'Kapag wala na ang mga alon' won Best Film and John Lloyd Cruz won Best Actor. 'Leonor Will Never Die' won Best Director and also won in three craft categories.





PhilstarNews » / 🏆 1. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Kapag tuli na 'ko': Piolo Pascual opens up about having a familyActor Piolo Pascual jokingly said that he will have his own family when he's circumcised.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Ano’ng gagawin kapag nakansela ang biyahe?Sa pagdagsa ng mga biyahero sa mga paliparan at pantalan, isa sa mga pangamba na makansela ang kanilang biyahe. Heto ang ilan sa puwede nilang gawin.

Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Former Education Secretary Leonor Briones’ speech at the 'Guro' awarding ceremonyitemprop=description content=Former Education Secretary Leonor Briones honored the five teachers presented with the Gintong Parangal Para sa Edukasyon award for their

Source: CNN Philippines - 🏆 13. / 63 Read more »

Spain’s Crown Princess Leonor turns 18, feted at swearing-in ceremony | Ciarán GilesMADRID—The heir to the Spanish throne, Princess Leonor, swore allegiance to her country’s Constitution on her 18th birthday Tuesday, laying the groundwork for her eventual succession as queen when the time comes.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

Nene Leonor’s 90th celebration at SageA True Disciple of Jesus Nene Leonor celebrated her 90th birthday at Makati Shangri-La’s gourmet restaurant Sage.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Nadine Lustre, John Lloyd Cruz lead 2023 Gawad Urian nomineesSundance Film Festival 2022 darling 'Leonor Will Never Die' and Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival 2022 Special Jury Prize winner 'Blue Room' led all nominees with 10 nods, closely followed by Lav Diaz's 'Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon' with nine nominations.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »