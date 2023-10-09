Lav Diaz's 'Kapag wala na ang mga alon' and 'Leonor Will Never Die' Win Big at 46th Gawad Urian

Lav Diaz's 'Kapag wala na ang mga alon' and 'Leonor Will Never Die' were the big winners at the 46th Gawad Urian, each taking home four trophies. 'Kapag wala na ang mga alon' won Best Film and John Lloyd Cruz won Best Actor. 'Leonor Will Never Die' won Best Director and also won in three craft categories.
