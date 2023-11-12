Latest Health and Fitness News: Adizero Challenge and Avon's Fun Run to Boob Love

Check out some of the latest news related to health and fitness. These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News. ADIZERO CHALLENGE Adidas' membership program AdiClub is holding a challenge that gives participants a chance to win race kits to upcoming international marathons. The brand and its running community, Adidas Runners Manila, have partnered with EZ Run Club and Red Light Run Club for the Adizero Challenge. Up for grabs are slots at races such as the 2024 Seoul Marathon and 2024 Berlin Marathon.

Submissions will be accepted until November 29, with more details available at AdiClub via the Adidas website or app. AVON'S FUN RUN TO BOOB LOVE Avon recently hosted the fundraising event Fun Run to Boob Love at the CCP Complex in Pasay City to celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month. People from all walks of life ran and shared in a celebration of every woman's breast care journe

