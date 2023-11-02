Lastimosa rues TNT's flat start in EASL loss to Chiba

The coach bared that the team played the exact opposite of the game they played when they first faced Chiba in Japan last month. “We had two contrasting games that we played against Chiba. The first one in Japan where we competed and then we lost in the second half and now it’s the complete opposite. We started badly and the second half was so much better with a lot of energy, we took care of the ball and that was the difference, we got close because of that,” he said.TNT is now 0-2 in the Group A of the tournament.

Alex Eala scored a 6-3, 6-2 romp over home bet Amandine Hesse in the opening round of the W60 Nantes Tuesday night in Fr... The TNT Tropang Giga will try and exact revenge against Japanese team Chiba Jets as the two teams face in the East Asia Super...

Tri SND Barracuda, the best triathlon team in the country, Fit PH and Baguio Benguet Triathlon, along with the eight other...Playing non-stop since September, teams are making the most out of a much-needed break to heal up, charge up and brace for...

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THEMANILATIMES: TNT, Chiba clash in EASLTNT may still be undermanned, but the Tropang Giga are expected to go all out for the win when they face the Chiba Jets in a rematch of their 2023-24 East Asia Super League home-and-away game on Wednesday, November 1 at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: TNT, Chiba face off in first ever EASL game in PHThere will be no holiday rest for TNT Tropang GIga.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: TNT takes another crack at Chiba Jets in EASLThe TNT Tropang Giga will try and exact revenge against Japanese team Chiba Jets as the two teams face in the East Asia Super League (EASL) competition Wednesday night.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Chiba Jets fend off TNT Tropang Giga in EASL rematchJohn Mooney and the Chiba Jets quelled a spirited comeback effort by the TNT Tropang Giga on home turf, 75-66, in their East Asia Super League (EASL) clash Wednesday night at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex here.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

THEMANILATIMES: Chiba EASL slate clean, routs TNT in Sta. RosaLAGUNA, Philippines: The visiting Chiba Jets reasserted their mastery over the undermanned TNT side, 75-66 to stay perfect in the 2023-24 East Asia Super League home-and-away tournament on All Saint's Day at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: With no Hollis-Jefferson, TNT falls to Chiba Jets anew in EASLTNT remains winless in the East Asia Super League as it misses the presence of import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson in another loss to Japan B. League powerhouse Chiba Jets

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕