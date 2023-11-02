Lastimosa rues TNT's flat start in EASL loss to Chiba

The coach bared that the team played the exact opposite of the game they played when they first faced Chiba in Japan last month. “We had two contrasting games that we played against Chiba. The first one in Japan where we competed and then we lost in the second half and now it’s the complete opposite. We started badly and the second half was so much better with a lot of energy, we took care of the ball and that was the difference, we got close because of that,” he said.TNT is now 0-2 in the Group A of the tournament.
Alex Eala scored a 6-3, 6-2 romp over home bet Amandine Hesse in the opening round of the W60 Nantes Tuesday night in Fr... The TNT Tropang Giga will try and exact revenge against Japanese team Chiba Jets as the two teams face in the East Asia Super...
Tri SND Barracuda, the best triathlon team in the country, Fit PH and Baguio Benguet Triathlon, along with the eight other...Playing non-stop since September, teams are making the most out of a much-needed break to heal up, charge up and brace for...
TNT takes another crack at Chiba Jets in EASL
The TNT Tropang Giga will try and exact revenge against Japanese team Chiba Jets as the two teams face in the East Asia Super League (EASL) competition Wednesday night.
Chiba Jets fend off TNT Tropang Giga in EASL rematch
John Mooney and the Chiba Jets quelled a spirited comeback effort by the TNT Tropang Giga on home turf, 75-66, in their East Asia Super League (EASL) clash Wednesday night at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex here.
