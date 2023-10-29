Lastimosa optimistic of Adamson's chances despite his injury

After being diagnosed with a full anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear, the 5-foot-10 guard will miss the rest of the season -- putting an abrupt end to his collegiate career.

“Yung Jerom Lastimosa, mahirap punuan. It will be a collective thing for the team so, from player number one to player number 15,” said the Adamson mentor. Lastimosa, on his part, vowed that he will remain with the squad and in doing so, delay his knee operation until the squad plays their last game of the season.

“He will be singing the Adamson hymn with the community as his last dance for his collegiate career.” “Hindi naman nape-pressure kasi I think normal naman sa lahat ng athletes yung magkaroon ka ng ganitong injury. Sad to say ACL siya. So, move on, focus na lang muna sa next step kung paano ako makakabalik sa paglalaro ng basketball,” he said. headtopics.com

