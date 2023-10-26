'Last' Beatles song set for release next week

"Now And Then", first written and sung by ex-Beatle John Lennon and developed by the rest of the band, has now been finally finished by McCartney and Starr -- and AI -- decades after its original recording.LONDON (AFP) - A much-anticipated"new" Beatles record, created with the help of artificial intelligence, will be released next week on Nov. 2, former band members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr revealed Thursday.

McCartney, 81, announced its imminent release in June, in what has been dubbed in a promotional trailer"the last Beatles song". A 12-minute documentary written and directed by Oliver Murray -- best known for a 2022 biopic mini-series on The Rolling Stones -- will premiere on YouTube the evening, before featuring commentary from McCartney and Starr.

Working with Peter Jackson, the film director behind the 2021 documentary series"The Beatles: Get Back", AI was used to separate Lennon's voice from the piano chords."There it was, John's voice, crystal clear," McCartney said, in comments published alongside the announcement of the release date."In 2023, to still be working on Beatles music, and about to release a new song the public haven't heard, I think it's an exciting thing. headtopics.com

Recording at Capitol Studios in Los Angeles, they also added Starr's drum part alongside bass, piano, a slide guitar solo by McCartney -- inspired by Harrison -- and more backing vocals. Lennon was shot dead in New York in 1980 aged 40 while Harrison died of lung cancer in 2001, aged 58."Now And Then" was one of several tracks on a cassette that Lennon had recorded for McCartney a year before his death. It was given to him by Lennon's widow Yoko Ono in 1994.

An attempt was made to do the same with"Now And Then" but the project was abandoned because of background noise on the demo. McCartney said earlier this year that the technology's use was"kind of scary but exciting because it's the future". headtopics.com

Joint resupply mission sa BRP Sierra Madre pinag-iisipan ng AFPPinag-iisipan ng Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) ang pagsasagawa ng joint resupply mission sa BRP Sierra Madre sa Ayungin Shoal kasama ang mga kaalyadong bansa. Read more ⮕

AFP pinag-iisipan ang joint resupply mission sa AyunginPinag-iisipan na ng Armed Forces of the Philippines ang pagsasagawa ng joint resupply missions sa Ayungin Shoal. Read more ⮕

AFP mulls joint resupply missions with other countriesThe Armed Forces of the Philippines said it was mulling conducting joint resupply missions with other countries following alleged China's aggression. Read more ⮕

France's Macron in Egypt to meet Sisi: AFPCAIRO, Egypt - French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Cairo on Wednesday, an AFP correspondent reported, for talks with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the latest leg of a whistlestop crisis tour. Read more ⮕

Philippines ‘worried’ over possible worse accidents with China —AFP'Parang pinitik lang tayo sa tenga, but we’re worried if something happens ...they might deliberately ram our ships endangering the lives of our sailors,' AFP Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr. said in Joseph Morong's report on '24 Oras.' Read more ⮕

Zagala takes over AFP Civil RelationsDefining the News Read more ⮕