Large number of poll watchers can be sign of vote buying — DILG

Police special action force personnel stand guard as workers load election material into a vehicle for delivery to voting precints in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur province, on October 29, 2023, ahead of the nationwide election for village and youth representatives on October 30.

“I am urging the public to be vigilant and report to COMELEC or DILG if they notice precincts with numerous poll watchers. We will investigate thoroughly and take appropriate action,” Abalos said in Filipino Sunday.

The Omnibus Election Code states that the appointments of watchers should bear the signature of the candidate or the duly authorized representatives of the political party who appointed them. The Philippines will hold elections Monday to select new leaders at the barangay level, marking the first barangay and SK polls since 2018.

Pork and other agricultural products will be confiscated at certain ports in the country during this week’s exodus of...

