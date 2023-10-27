Lapid slay case: Murder raps vs Remulla, Catapang junked

Family members grieve the loss of journalist Percival Mabasa at their home in Las Pinas, suburban Manila on October 4, 2022. Mabasa, a Philippine radio broadcaster was shot dead near his home in suburban Manila, police said on October 4, the latest in a long list of journalists killed in the country.

In the same decision, the ombudsman also dismissed for “want of substantial evidence” the administrative complaints of grave misconduct, conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service and conduct unbecoming of a public official filed by Bantag against Remulla and Catapang.In the criminal and administrative complaints, which Bantag filed last Jan. 4, Bantag alleged that Remulla was the mastermind behind the killing of Lapid and inmate Jun Villamor, the supposed middleman in Lapid’s slay.

The PNP and the NBI earlier identified Bantag and Zulueta as masterminds behind the killing of Lapid and Villamor. The two remain at large. Later that month, Villamor died while in detention. His death came a day after the arrested gunman identified him as one of the two individuals who supposedly served as a middleman in the contract to kill Lapid.Sleep advocates Heart Evangelista, Saab Magalona, LA Aguinaldo share tips for resting on timePhilippines’ first premium bed cinema to open in Uptown BonifacioCebu province will be the first to sell rice from the National Food Authority (NFA) at P20 per kilo, Cebu Gov. Gwen Garcia... headtopics.com

A candidate for barangay captain in the Oct. 30 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) in this town was wounded...

