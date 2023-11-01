LandBank waives fees for fund transfers below P1K

Landbank clients can enjoy the waived transfer fee for their first three online fund transfers/transactions in a day via the Landbank Mobile Banking App (MBA) and the bank’s online retail banking channel, iAccess.Fund transfers from and to Landbank and Overseas Filipino Bank (OFBank) accounts, regardless of the amount, remain free of charge.
