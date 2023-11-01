Landbank net income climbs in first 9 months of 2023

The lender said these figures exceed the state-run Bank’s target of P26.3 billion for the first three quarters and represents 90.9 percent of the P35 billion full-year 2023 target. The bank said they had P91.15 billion in interest income from loans and investments, more than 35 percent up from last year's figures.
Landbank added that its total assets grew by 11.5 percent to P3.1 trillion, on the back of a 12.8 percent year-on-year expansion of deposits to P2.7 trillion. The state-owned lender also said its capital jumped 21.9 percent to P249.2 billion, from P204.4 billion in the same period in 2022.This bank said its return on equities settled at 15.97 percent.
Landbank recently said it still has enough capital to comply with Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas requirements even after putting P50 billion as seed money for the Maharlika Investment Fund.
Philippines Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕
Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕
Source: gmanews | Read more ⮕