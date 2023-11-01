Lana Del Rey costume wearer runs into the real Lana Del Rey at a Halloween party

Ganzer went to the event as Del Rey’s viral moment when she played at waitressing at an Alabama Waffle House over the summer. “Waffle House employee shirt purchased on Ebay : $28.60. Pepsi bottle and fun little straw purchased last minute at CVS: $9. Waffle House “Lana” name tag sticker: $5.59, Ganzer wrote in the caption, showing photos of her and Del Rey. “Attending a halloween party dressed as ‘Lana Del Rey kicking’ it at Waffle House’ and she’s there in real life: Priceless.”

She also thanked Del Rey for “having a sense of humor about it,” calling her a “queen” and noted that the Grammy-winning singer took the first two pictures Ganzer posted. Del Rey explained in an interview last month how the photos of her at Waffle House came to be. She had been in Alabama visiting friends and had been to the restaurant several days in a row with her siblings,

“We were on our third hour , and the servers asked, ‘Do you guys want shirts?’” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “Hell yeah! We were thrilled.” She was also given a name tag and urged to wait on a regular, so she did. The resulting photos shared on social media exploded.

“I wish my album had gone as viral,” Del Rey said, jokingly. “I woke up to, like, 10,000 texts the next morning — some from folks I had not heard from for 10 years. ‘Saw your picture at the Waffle House!’ I was like, ‘Did you hear the new album?’”

