Lalaki gipusil, namatay samtang naglingkod

Sa kalit lang niabot ang nagmotorsiklo nga lalaki nga nag long-sleeve og kolor itom, nag helmet, nagmaskara ug diretsong namusil.Ang biktima nga samdan sa liog nakadagan pa ug nakalingkod sa e-trike , apan gumikan sa grabing samad pinusilan sa liog, namatay kini.Ang kapulisan sa Mambaling Police Station ubos sa kamanduan sa ilang hepe nga si Police Major Jonathan Beethoven Taneo, nagsusi sa background sa biktima aron maestablisar ang motibo.
