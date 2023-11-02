Lakers blow late lead, still beat Clippers in OT

LeBron James unloaded 35 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers rallied from an early 19-point deficit and ended an 11-game losing streak against the visiting Los Angeles Clippers with a 130-125 overtime victory Wednesday, November 1 (Thursday, November 2, Manila time).

Anthony Davis produced 27 points and 10 rebounds and D’Angelo Russell also had 27 for the Lakers, who improved to 3-0 in home games this season. The Lakers defeated the Clippers for the first time since July 2020 in the NBA bubble near Orlando.

Kawhi Leonard scored 38 points and Paul George added 20 of his 35 in the fourth quarter as the Clippers lost on the same dayHarden and PJ Tucker arrived in the deal from the Philadelphia 76ers, with Tucker making his Clippers debut Wednesday, pulling down 5 rebounds in 21 scoreless minutes.

A former MVP and three-time scoring champion, Harden is expected to make his Clippers debut Monday, November 6, in a road game against the New York Knicks.The Clippers appeared to run out of gas on the second night of a back-to-back and were outscored 82-64 after halftime.

The Lakers led 115-109 with less than a minute remaining in regulation before George went to work for the Clippers, scoring 8 points in the final 57 seconds to tie the score 117-all. George fouled out with 4:31 remaining in OT and the Clippers leading 119-117. The Lakers went on a 7-0 run from there, taking a 124-119 lead with 2:12 left after an alley-oop dunk by James off a pass from Austin Reaves.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PHILSTARNEWS: Vintage LeBron sparks Lakers to OT win over ClippersLeBron James produced a vintage 35-point performance as the Los Angeles Lakers staged a second-half rally to end their 11-game losing streak to city rivals the Los Angeles Clippers with a 130-125 overtime victory.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

CNN PHILIPPINES: Philadelphia 76ers trade star guard James Harden to Los Angeles Clippers, per reportsThe turbulent relationship between James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers appears to be over after the team agreed to trade the 10-time All-Star guard to the Los Angeles Clippers, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Clippers’ NBA title odds vault with James Harden en routeJames Harden teams up with stars Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Russell Westbrook as the Clippers boost their NBA title chances

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: With James Harden watching, Clippers beat Magic 118-102SunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Harden traded to ClippersDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: Clippers get Harden from 76ers in blockbuster trade: reportsFormer NBA Most Valuable Player James Harden will join the Los Angeles Clippers from the Philadelphia 76ers as part of a blockbuster trade involving seven players and multiple draft picks, US media reported on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕