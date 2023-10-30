Lady Falcons, Lady Bulldogs dispatch foes to enter SSL semis

MANILA, Philippines – Adamson cruised to the Final Four with an easy 25-21, 25-18, 25-15 win over Arellano in the Shakey’ Super League (SSL) Collegiate Pre-Season Championship quarterfinals over the weekend at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

This time, the Lady Falcons found no trouble replicating their feat in only 83 minutes, with 13 players scoring led by Maria Rochelle Lalongisip’s eight points. “We’re so happy and grateful na nakapasok po kami sa semis. Nakabawi po kami at nabigay po namin ‘yung best as a team. Ngayon, mas naibigay po namin ‘yung laro namin,” said Juegos, who claimed the Player of the Game honors on five hits and two aces.

Also barging into the Final Four was Far Eastern University after trouncing Ateneo, 25-19, 25-18, 25-18, to arrange a knockout semifinals against either NCAA champion College of St. Benilde or University of Santo Tomas. headtopics.com

The rubber match is set next Saturday at the same venue to complete the Final Four cast of SSL Season 2 in cooperation with the Commission on Higher Education and the Philippine Sports Commission. Arizona pitcher Merrill Kelly struck out nine and scattered three hits over seven innings to spark the Diamondbacks over Texas...

