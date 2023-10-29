Lady Bulldogs, Lady Tamaraws make SSL Last Four

Armed with win-once bonuses, the Lady Bulldogs, who swept Pool E, extended their unbeaten campaign with a 25-19, 25-21, 25-23 win over the Lady Warriors as the Lady Tamaraws, who topped Pool F, took down the Blue Eagles anew, 25-19, 25-18, 25-18.

St. Benilde forced a decider versus UST with a 25-22, 23-25, 18-25, 25-23, 15-11 triumph while Adamson and Arellano were still playing as of press time. "Kumukuha kami ng lakas first kay Lord at sa mga taong nakapaligid sa akin. Sila 'yung reason kung bakit ko binibigay lagi 'yung best ko every game," said Solomon.

