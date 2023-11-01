Lack of 'playing chemistry' hounds Ateneo's title defense

They have had statement victories against rivals De La Salle University and the University of the Philippines in the first round, but have also suffered crucial defeats against Far Eastern University and Adamson.

This, according to head coach Tab Baldwin, is not only a result of the young Blue Eagle’s lack of experience, but is also a sign of their lack of "playing chemistry" that UP did a great job of exposing.

“I think the biggest weakness of our team is that they don’t have playing chemistry,” Baldwin said following Ateneo's loss to UP in the second round. “Playing chemistry is not just like ‘we like to play together’. It’s having a collective understanding of where your efficiencies are,” the former Gilas Pilipinas mentor explained.

“Everybody knows anything about chemistry you can’t create a good formula. You have to get the right elements working together in the right way,” he added.Baldwin says there is little to no room for error from the Ateneans as they hope to secure a Final Four spot for an opportunity to retain the UAAP hoops title.“What do you suggest? Go 2 and 3? No. We want to win them one at a time.”

And while Baldwin has seen gradual growth from his squad, what he wants is for Ateneo to finally get over the hump and reach their peak as the elimination round nears its end. “They all learn, and we certainly talked about that, but more importantly, we talked about how proud I am of the effort they put out there,” said Baldwin.

