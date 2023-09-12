La Salle Coach Emphasizes Building Trust with Team

La Salle veteran guard Evan Nelle celebrates with CJ Austria during the Green Archers' game against rival Ateneo Blue Eagles. La Salle coach Topex Robinson talks about building trust with his team despite challenges and disagreements. The Green Archers anticipated criticism from their new head coach after a disappointing game against Ateneo. However, Robinson focuses on building relationships and trust instead of pointing fingers.





