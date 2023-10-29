Koreans hold subdued Halloween celebrations

SEOUL, South Korea — Halloween celebrations in South Korea were subdued on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, the eve of the first anniversary of a harrowing crowd surge that killed about 160 people in a Seoul alleyway.Many restaurants, bars, department stores and amusement parks avoided Halloween-themed events this year as a sign of respect for the victims.

There were no reports of any safety-related incidents across South Korea by early Sunday.Authorities have deployed thousands of police, emergency and other officials since Friday, Oct. 27 for crowd control and safety of pedestrians in Itaewon and 15 other major nightlife districts in Seoul. About 200 police officers were separately mobilized to monitor narcotics use and violent crime, according to Seoul police.

