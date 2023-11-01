Korean variety show ‘Jinny's Kitchen: Team Building’ to stream exclusively on Prime Video

The two-episode “Jinny’s Kitchen: Team Building” is a spin-off of “Jinny’s Kitchen” and will hilarious moments of the cast doing games and exercises to improve their teamwork and communication. It will star “Jinny's Kitchen” cast members Lee Seo-jin, Jung Yu-mi, Park Seo-jun, Choi Woo-shik, and BTS’ V and will be available on Prime Video in the Philippines and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide excluding South Korea and China, starting Sunday, Nov. 12.

“Jinny’s Kitchen” became a hit with global audiences, and fans can look forward to more of the trademark fun in these two special episodes. The two episodes feature the cast reuniting to improve team-work and improve communication after previously running a Korean snack restaurant in Bacalar, Mexico.

Full of fun team-building exercises and hilarious moments, the special episodes will provide much entertainment and laughs. Producing director Nah Yung-suk contributes to the amusing moments with engaging challenges and games that boost the cast’s competitive spirit.

