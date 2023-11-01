Korean variety show ‘Jinny's Kitchen: Team Building’ to stream exclusively on Prime Video

The two-episode “Jinny’s Kitchen: Team Building” is a spin-off of “Jinny’s Kitchen” and will hilarious moments of the cast doing games and exercises to improve their teamwork and communication. It will star “Jinny's Kitchen” cast members Lee Seo-jin, Jung Yu-mi, Park Seo-jun, Choi Woo-shik, and BTS’ V and will be available on Prime Video in the Philippines and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide excluding South Korea and China, starting Sunday, Nov. 12.
“Jinny’s Kitchen” became a hit with global audiences, and fans can look forward to more of the trademark fun in these two special episodes. The two episodes feature the cast reuniting to improve team-work and improve communication after previously running a Korean snack restaurant in Bacalar, Mexico.
Full of fun team-building exercises and hilarious moments, the special episodes will provide much entertainment and laughs. Producing director Nah Yung-suk contributes to the amusing moments with engaging challenges and games that boost the cast’s competitive spirit.
Philippines Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕
Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕
Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕
PHILSTARNEWS: TNT magiging defensive team sa Commissioner’s CupDahil sa inaasahang hindi paglalaro nina top scorers Mikey Williams at RR Pogoy ay kailangang tibayan ng TNT Tropang Giga ang kanilang depensa sa darating na PBA Season 48 Commissioner’s Cup.
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕
Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕