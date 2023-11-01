HEAD TOPICS

Korean bank keen to fund Samar coastal road project

The Kexim team checked out the proposed road alignment in the towns of Laoang and Palapag, Northern Samar last Oct. 25 and 26. DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan said the SPCR 2 Project forms part of the circumferential road loop of Samar Island and complements the recently completed Samar Pacific Coastal Road 1 Project.The SPCR 2 Project is among the 197 infrastructure flagship projects under the Marcos administration’s “Build, Better, More” program.President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Philippines Headlines

