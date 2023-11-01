Korean bank keen to fund Samar coastal road project

The Kexim team checked out the proposed road alignment in the towns of Laoang and Palapag, Northern Samar last Oct. 25 and 26. DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan said the SPCR 2 Project forms part of the circumferential road loop of Samar Island and complements the recently completed Samar Pacific Coastal Road 1 Project.The SPCR 2 Project is among the 197 infrastructure flagship projects under the Marcos administration’s “Build, Better, More” program.President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SUNSTARONLINE: Group halts voting in Puerto Princesa City, tears ballots apartSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: 3 teens held for gun ban violation in Negros OrientalSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: Barangay chair bet in Negros Oriental town faces disqualificationSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: Viscom activates center to monitor troops securing BSKESunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: Western Visayas top cop calls for timely reporting of election violationsSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: Mayor wishes for peaceful polls in HimamaylanSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕