Korean-American Singer Nancy McDonie Signs Contract with GMA Network's Sparkle

Korean-American singer Nancy McDonie has signed a contract with GMA Network's talent agency Sparkle, making her the second international artist to join. Although she will still be based in South Korea due to her contract with ATOC, Nancy will frequently visit the Philippines for various projects, including endorsements, events, movies, and television shows.

Sparkle has revealed that Nancy wants to guest star in a teleserye and will make her first appearance on GMA in the second season of 'Running Man Philippines' next month

