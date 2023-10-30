Korean-American singer Eric Nam gets threats, cancels show after liking Israel-Hamas war post

Jonathan HicapKorean-American singer Eric Nam said he received threats after liking a post related to the Israel-Hamas war.

In an announcement on Oct. 30, Nam said he had to cancel his show in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia after getting threats. “Hi everyone - following the horrific events of October 7th, I liked a post that I believed expressed a position of anti-violence, anti-hate and was against intolerance,” he said.

He added, “ My liking of that post was a reaction to waking up to devastating news, as someone who has always been pro-human, pro-peace, and for love and equality for all. ‌ “After that, I received threats related to my scheduled show in Kuala Lumpur. Out of an abundance of caution for my team and my fans, I made the difficult decision to cancel the show,” according to Nam. headtopics.com

He said that “my heart is broken for the Palestinian and Israeli families that have been ripped apart by violence and are facing unimaginable loss. Nothing I say can be enough when there is so much pain and suffering, but I am praying every day that there is peace and safety for everyone soon.”

